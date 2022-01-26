Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.82

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,346,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

