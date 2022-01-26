Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hilltop stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.