Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.