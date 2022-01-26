Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.