Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.
NASDAQ HBCP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
Featured Article: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.