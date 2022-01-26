Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

