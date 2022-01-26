Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.35.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.