HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Billion

Brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $16.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.77 billion and the lowest is $16.47 billion. HP posted sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $66.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,817,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,659. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.