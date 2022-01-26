HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 1.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in HP by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in HP by 216.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 761,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 520,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

