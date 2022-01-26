HSBC Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.20 Price Target

HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.94 ($7.89).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.42 ($8.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.13. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.06. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €7.97 ($9.06).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.