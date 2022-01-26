HSBC Downgrades Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) to Hold

Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLCGY opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

