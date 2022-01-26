HSBC Downgrades Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) to Hold

Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CLCGY opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.
About Clicks Group
