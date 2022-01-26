Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.59

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 21691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,726,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,471 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

