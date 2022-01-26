Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Humana by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Humana by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,871,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,326,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Humana by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.28. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

