Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

