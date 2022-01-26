Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,250 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

