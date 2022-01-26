HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 12.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price fell 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. 9,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 329,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
