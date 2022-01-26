HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 12.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price fell 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. 9,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 329,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 175.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,312 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.