Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.43).

A number of research firms have commented on HYVE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market cap of £299.81 million and a PE ratio of -14.11.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.