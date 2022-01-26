Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 232 ($3.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.32).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.64) on Tuesday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market cap of £802.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.40.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

