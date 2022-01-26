ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $282.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICLR. Barclays raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ICON Public stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

