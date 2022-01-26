IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

