IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

NYSE:IEX opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

