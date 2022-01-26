iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $389.10

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 389.10 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.98), with a volume of 59527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.18).

The company has a market cap of £691.31 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 8.12 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. iEnergizer’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

