Immuneering Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 26th (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 26th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,082,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,310,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

