Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($26.19).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB opened at GBX 1,734.50 ($23.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,779.50 ($24.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($22.11) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,039.30).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.