Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($26.19).
IMB opened at GBX 1,734.50 ($23.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,779.50 ($24.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.94.
In other news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($22.11) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,039.30).
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
