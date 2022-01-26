Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 249.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $22,329,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 81.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 90,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 186,980.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.34 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,222 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,588. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

