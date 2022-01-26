Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Up to $79.86

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.86, but opened at $82.17. Independent Bank shares last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

