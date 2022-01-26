IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

