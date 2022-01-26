IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Post by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

