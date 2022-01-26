IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

