indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 84,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,226,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $949.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,166,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $7,204,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

