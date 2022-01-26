Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 19,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,270. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

