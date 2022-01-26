Insider Buying: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Buys 120,100 Shares of Stock

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

