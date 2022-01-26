Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Sells 3,684 Shares of Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $501.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

