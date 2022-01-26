Insider Selling: Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Director Sells 3,620 Shares of Stock

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Director Neil Cuggy sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$11,753.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 452,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,468,332.83.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$77.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.80 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

