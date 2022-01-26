Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00.

Shares of TER traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. 2,305,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.