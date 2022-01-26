Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares traded up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95. 3,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 145,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $741.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

