Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $215.65

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $215.65 and last traded at $216.90, with a volume of 13605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.32.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $282.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

