International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.