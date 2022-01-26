Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post sales of $37.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.03 million to $37.82 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

