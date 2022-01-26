Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.91

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.91 and traded as low as $20.12. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITPOF. CIBC dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

