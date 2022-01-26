Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.93

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 3074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 73,668 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

