Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,046 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 900 put options.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period.

