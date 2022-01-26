Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. Invesco has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

