Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $25.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “inline” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Invesco has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

