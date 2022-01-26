Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.40

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 266302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Invesco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $528,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,449,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

