Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,503% compared to the typical volume of 159 call options.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. UGI has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

