Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares Short S&P500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the average daily volume of 1,534 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

