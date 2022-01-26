iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,478 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iPower were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iPower by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. iPower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that iPower Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

