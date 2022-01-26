iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.92

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 348691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 396.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iQIYI by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iQIYI by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

