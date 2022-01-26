iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.21

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.21 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

