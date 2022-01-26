iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

