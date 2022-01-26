iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.15

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.15 and last traded at $121.16, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.